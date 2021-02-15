COCO on the go as chocolate maker moves

The small batch premium Scottish chocolate maker is creating a new manufacturing facility and visitor centre.

COCO Chocolatier is expanding its operations at the thriving Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

COCO Chocolatier, which brings together chocolate and art, is moving from its current base in Portobello to take over a 10,000sq ft retail warehouse next to marina shop Beacon, Scott’s restaurant and Scotland’s largest watersports centre, Port Edgar Watersports.

The warehouse, which was previously occupied by antiques retailer Shapes, is currently being fitted out to house production and office facilities and is expected to be completed by spring 2021. A visitor centre tourist attraction is also being created to offer guided tours, tastings and an event space. It is expected to open in summer 2021.

First established in 2004, and taken over by Calum Haggerty in 2013, COCO Chocolatier sources its chocolate ethically ‘at origin’ from Colombia – in doing so, ensuring that more wealth stays in the local economy. The team visits Colombia each year to meet the cacao farmers and visit the production factory to make sure the chocolate is being sourced and produced responsibly.

Back in Edinburgh, the chocolate is worked into a variety of products including its collection of distinctively designed bars, which come in a range of flavours such as rhubarb and ginger, cold brew coffee and gin & tonic, and drinking chocolate. COCO Chocolatier’s distinctive contemporary packaging is the result of collaborations with artists from Scotland and around the world.

Calum Haggerty said: ‘We’ve been steadily growing for the past seven years and we have now reached a point where we have outgrown our current facilities in Portobello. We have been searching for a new home for the past year, and we were thrilled to find Port Edgar Marina.

‘We chose Port Edgar because it’s already a popular destination, and has useful transport links. But also, we fell in love with the beautiful views and the community spirit of our soon to be neighbouring businesses. The first times we visited the location we all got a very positive feeling and realised this was a place where we could soon feel at home.

‘We are determined to create the perfect visitor experience of our chocolate factory, which is why we decided to do significant work to the buildings we are taking over. This is a huge project for us, and we all feel very passionate about it. We can’t wait to move there in 2021.’

The marina, which was established in 1978 by the former Lothian Regional Council, has been transformed into a thriving destination since being taken over in 2014 by Port Edgar Holdings Ltd, which is run by husband-and-wife team Russell and Cara Aitken.

Russell Aitken, managing director of Port Edgar, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome COCO Chocolatier to the Port Edgar family. Their plans for the chocolate factory and the visitor centre look very exciting and we can’t wait for their doors to open later in the year.’

Located on the Firth of Forth between the iconic Road and Rail Bridges and the new Queensferry Crossing, Port Edgar Marina is now a vibrant year-round destination for boat owners, sailing enthusiasts and watersports activities. The addition of Scott’s Restaurant and the makeover of chandlery and shop Beacon has increased visitor numbers further.

The marina hosts an annual Open Weekend, which attracts more than 10,000 visitors from across central Scotland – although 2020’s event was understandably postponed during the pandemic.

For more details visit https://cocochocolatier.com/ and https://www.portedgar.co.uk/