Chef Tom Kitchin to launch new capital restaurant

Chef Tom Kitchin and his wife Michaela have announced they will open a new restaurant concept this spring.

KORA by Tom Kitchin is due to open later this season in Edinburgh’s Bruntsfield area and will present a passionate celebration of Scotland’s land and sea, in an homage to honest gastronomy, synonymous with Chef Tom Kitchin’s cooking.

KORA by Tom Kitchin is the latest restaurant from the team behind the city’s popular venues, The Kitchin, The Scran & Scallie and The Bonnie Badger in Gullane, and is located in the buzzing neighbourhood of Bruntsfield, on the site previously known as French bistro Southside Scran, which was forced to close due to flooding, in 2020.

The name KORA, known in Greek mythology as the Goddess of spring, flowers and vegetation, symbolises Chef Tom’s deep-rooted passion for working with the seasons. The name is also a tribute to new beginnings, the significance of nature and using only the freshest produce available, aligned to Tom’s From Nature to Plate ethos.

Working closely with dedicated local farmers and foragers, passionate growers and sustainable suppliers, the restaurant will take a zealous approach to local and seasonal cooking, with menus to be revealed over the coming weeks. The destination will include a stylish bar area for those seeking to enjoy a drink or lighter meal, and a 65-cover dining space.

Chef Tom confirmed that some of his existing team would be taking on new and exciting opportunities at the forthcoming venue, while the restaurant group will also be creating several new jobs for the city, including front of house, reception, bar and chef roles.

Chef Tom explained: ‘I am thrilled to bring some great news to Edinburgh by introducing a new dining venue to the city. We are looking forward to bringing our Bruntsfield property back to life with a new concept, creating a genuine neighbourhood restaurant with a real sense of community.

‘We want to give locals and visitors the chance to gather friends and family and experience a new dining destination, whether they want to catch up over a bottle of wine at the bar, enjoy a family lunch with the kids, or enjoy a relaxed evening meal, discovering some of the very best ingredients from across Scotland – there will be something for everyone.

‘This next chapter is a really exciting one for our entire team and also for the city. We can’t wait to get back into the kitchen and start cooking some really fresh and exciting new dishes for our guests.’