Cheese sablés win Golden Fork for Scotland

The Great Taste Golden Fork for the best food or drink from Scotland has been revealed.

Following a record-breaking 12,772 entries judged over 75 days, Great Taste, the world’s most revered food and drink awards, has reached its grand finale for 2019.

The Scottish award was presented to Shortbread House of Edinburgh, for its Pea Green Boat Cheese Sablés – Fennel and Chilli.

Pleasing to the eye, with ‘a lovely golden appearance’, and ‘perfectly judged’ with a blend of Scottish cheddar and 24-month aged Parmesan, these cheese sables are made using organic locally milled flour.

Pairing perfectly with gin, beer or cider, Pea Green Boat Cheese Sablés – Fennel and Chilli impressed at every stage of the blind-tasted judging process.

Rising to the top among hundreds of other entries from Scotland, the ‘fantastically spiced’ sablés were celebrated as the best tasting product in its region at the Great Taste Golden Fork Dinner held on Sunday, 1 September, at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London, where over 350 guests from the world of fine food gathered to discover this year’s stars of food and drink.

The Golden Fork from Scotland was sponsored by Scotland Food & Drink and also nominated this year was a Great Taste 3-star 6 Loch Fyne Rock Oysters from Cairndow-based Loch Fyne Oysters and a Great Taste 3-star Haunch of Ryeland Mutton produced in Aberlour by Elchies Estates.