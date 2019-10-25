Celebrating World Pasta Day with Vittoria Group

Italy’s most famous culinary gift to the world – pasta – will be celebrated across the globe today in restaurants and bistros as part of World Pasta Day.

If you know your spaghetti from your linguine then today, Friday 25 October, is a special day for you.

Whether you’re after tortellini, fettuccine, gnocchi or penne, Edinburgh based Vittoria Group are cooking up their very best pasta dishes across their city centre restaurant sites today to celebrate the delicious, carb-filled satisfaction delivered by Italy’s most famous culinary export.

The popular restaurant group who own Vittoria on the Bridge, Vittoria on the Walk, Taste of Italy, La Favorita and fine dining Italian restaurant Divino, are encouraging customers to dive into bowls brimming with creamy pasta today and revel in the comfort that a simple italian favourite.

At the newly refurbished Vittoria on the Bridge and the Italian restaurant groups neighbourhood site, Vittoria on the Walk guests can dig into a ‘Fiocchi Pasta’ – pasta parcels filled with soft cheese and pear in a creamy gorgonzola sauce.

At fine dining venue Divino Enoteca in Edinburgh’s Old Town guests will enjoy ‘Ravioli del plin al Tartufo’ – handmade ravioli filled with pork and beef, served with butter and parmesan emulsion and finished with fresh truffle.

Meanwhile are casual dining restaurant Taste of Italy pasta lovers can revel in ‘Tagliatelle dello Chef’ – ribbon pasta in a rich Bolognese cream sauce, with pepperoni, mushroom and onion.

Vittoria Group chairman, Tony Crolla said: ‘Pasta is delicious, comforting and nourishing. Our fresh and authentic hand-made pasta is a much-loved comfort food for many of our customers at Vittoria Group. Pasta is wildly popular and always delicious and across our restaurants today, we are proud to celebrate and showcase ‘the perfect’ Italian dish.’

To help celebrate World Pasta Day visit www.vittoriagroup.co.uk for further details and to view Vittoria Group restaurant locations and menus.

The Vittoria Group was established in 1970 with a single restaurant, Vittoria, on Leith Walk. The family-run business now has a number of award-winning Italian eateries throughout Edinburgh.