Celebrating women in business at Eusebi Deli

Eusebi Deli has announced a fundraising dinner for HIT Scotland, in support of the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

The event, hosted by Eusebi’s owner Giovanna Eusebi and Lynne Kennedy MBE, founder of Business Women Scotland, will bring together more than 50 women from across the hospitality sector for an evening of networking, opera and authentic Italian cuisine.

Taking place on Sunday 16 February at Eusebi Deli in Glasgow’s West End, the HIT Scotland fundraising dinner will open with canapés, prosecco and a performance by Scottish Opera Associate Artist mezzo-soprano, Heather Ireson. Eusebi’s head chef, Sebastian Wereski, and his kitchen team have created a bespoke four-course menu for the event.

The event will be introduced by David Cochrane, HIT Scotland’s chief executive. David will discuss the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship, which was launched in 2019 and spearheaded by the late Andrew Fairlie in partnership with HIT Scotland.

Sponsored jointly by HIT Scotland, the Scottish Government and Gleneagles, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship will be awarded annually to a male and female chef in light of Andrew’s unwavering commitment to diversity in the kitchen. All proceeds from Eusebi Deli’s fundraising event will be donated to the HIT Scotland Kilimanjaro Climb.

Eusebi’s HIT Scotland fundraising dinner will also provide a platform for women working in the hospitality industry to learn more about Business Women Scotland’s Hospitality, Tourism, Food & Drink Awards, which are now in their fourth year.

Eusebi Deli has been based in Glasgow for over 40 years, offering an authentic Italian dining experience, with modern dishes, quality regional products and a passionate front-of-house team.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner at Eusebi Deli, said: ‘I’m delighted to be hosting this female-led industry event with Lynne to launch the Business Women Scotland awards. The evening will be a celebration of the best female talent and an opportunity to raise funds for the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship with HIT Scotland. Thank you to Business Women Scotland and HIT for their incredible generosity.’

Lynne Kennedy MBE, founder of Business Women Scotland, said: ‘Business Women Scotland celebrates and empowers women in business while tackling the gender gap in enterprise. It is a great opportunity to launch this year’s awards at Eusebi’s. The awards support women working in the food and drink sector, and women in hospitality and tourism in Scotland. I am delighted to be working with Giovanna and HIT Scotland and to have the opportunity to raise funds for the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.’

The HIT Scotland fundraising dinner will be held on Sunday 16 February, at 5pm for a 5.30pm start. To secure tickets, priced at £50 per person, email Eusebi’s general manager, Michael Prior, on michael@eusebideli.com.

Eusebi Deli is located in the heart of Glasgow’s West End at 152 Park Road. For more information, visit www.eusebideli.com

To donate to the HIT Scotland Kilimanjaro Challenge, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giovannaeusebi

To enter the Business Women Scotland Awards, visit https://bwsltd.co.uk/event/hospitality-awards-2020/