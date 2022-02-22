Plans for a tasty new campaign to entice local people back to city centre restaurants, bars and hotels this spring have been revealed.

The scheme has been announced by Essential Edinburgh – the capital’s dedicated Business Improvement District (BID).

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the hospitality industry in Edinburgh city centre over the past two years. As part of the economic recovery process, Essential Edinburgh is planning to launch the campaign in an effort to support the sector within the city’s Business Improvement District, which includes venues from George Street to Princes Street, St James Quarter to Johnnie Walker, and all in between.

Celebrating the best of food, drink and hospitality, and with over 30 participating venues confirmed, the ‘Eat Out Edinburgh’ campaign will run for two weeks from 14 to 27 March.

A bumper list of participating Edinburgh venues will be announced in the coming weeks, promoting special tasting menus, set menus, events and exclusive offers to attract bookings and increased footfall throughout the campaign period.

From business breakfasts to leisurely lunches and evening gatherings over dinner and cocktails, the Eat Out Edinburgh campaign has been designed to bring friends, family and colleagues together whilst helping to support the city’s vibrant hospitality sector.

Roddy Smith, chief executive and director, Essential Edinburgh, said: ‘Edinburgh City Centre has an unrivalled variety of bars and restaurants, catering for everyone’s own individual taste and preferences.

‘Eat Out Edinburgh has been designed to enable our residents, visitors and office workers to enjoy what’s on offer with special menus, events and offers for city centre workers.

‘After the last two years of on/off restrictions for our hospitality industry this also gives everyone a great reason to get back into the city centre and enjoy some quality time with friends and family in world class hospitality premises.’

For more information and to keep up to date with the campaign, visit: www.EatOutEdinburgh.com and www.EdinburghCityCentre.co.uk