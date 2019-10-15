Celebrate National Chocolate Week with a bagel

It’s National Chocolate Week – and the nation’s favourite treat is being celebrated in bagel form.

Bross Bagels in Edinburgh have created a limited edition bagels – Chocolate Cheesecake – to mark the occasion in style for their customers.

National Chocolate Week runs from 14-20 October, and Bross celebrate the world of fine chocolate with a chocolate cheesecake schmear. Costing £5, it will be available in all Bross locations in Edinburgh.

Established in August 2017, owner Larah Bross has brought authentic Montreal style bagels to Edinburgh. Organic and kosher, the bagels are home-made in the Bross Leith bakery.

With three shops in Edinburgh, and a fourth due to open next month in Bruntsfield, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Following their recent award success, Bross Bagels are delighted to be awarded with the ‘Highly Commended Recognition Award’ at this year’s Scottish Women’s Awards 2019.

Visit www.brossbagels.com for details.