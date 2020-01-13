Buy a beer and back the bushfire relief campaign

A Scots brewery is to raise money for Australian bushfire relief campaign this week.

On Thursday, January 16, the Highlands-based Black Isle Brewery will launch their new seasonal beer, 2020 Vision, and donate £3 from every pint sold to Australian bushfire relief.

Black Isle Brewery’s own bars in Inverness and Fort William, as well as The Free Trade Inn in Newcastle, Sweet Recreation in Glasgow, Salt Horse Bar and Cloisters in Edinburgh, will all participate in the fundraiser.

Aidy Fenwick, marketing manager for Black Isle Brewery, said: ‘At Black Isle we’ve been brewing organic beer for 21 years, and have always looked for ways we can use our beer to make a positive environmental impact. Right now Australia is burning and the results are devastating, so we want to do everything we can to help.’

The public is invited to attend, buy a pint of 2020 Vision, and help support the WWF Bushfire Emergency Appeal. The money will be used to provide emergency care for injured wildlife and after the fires clear, help to restore homes for wildlife, as well as planting 10,000 trees urgently needed in koala habitats.

Aidy added: ‘Come in, have a beer, and help us make 2020 a year of unstoppable climate action.’

More information on each event can be found on the Black Isle Brewery and venue Facebook pages.

Black Isle was started by David Gladwin in 1998. An unemployed beer lover, he set out to make world-class beer using barley and hops, grown on organic farms, without the use of destructive chemicals.

Today Black Isle brew world class beers from the finest organic malt and hops grown on farms without chemicals, as nature intended.

For more details visit https://www.blackislebrewery.com/