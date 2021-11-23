Bross ready for second Beer & Bagels pop-up event

Following a successful launch event with Pilot Beer, Bross Bagels will continue its Bagels & Beer pop-up programme by partnering with Scottish Brewery of the Year, Fierce Beer.

The Aberdeen brewery will join Larah Bross at the Bross Bagels Portobello Bakery on Portobello High Street, on Thursday November 25, from 7pm.

Guests will enjoy four Fierce beers perfectly paired with a bagel-inspired tasting menu, as experts share why the combinations work so well. The pairing session will be hosted by craft-beer connoisseur, Aidy Fenwick and Bross Bagels founder, Larah Bross, as they discuss the distinctive pairings, illustrating why each is a match made in holey heaven.

Bross Bagels founder Larah explained: ‘Our first bagels and beer event was a real success – not only did everyone tuck into a phenomenal pairing of bagels and beers, they also got to learn a lot about a local brewery and the unique products they are creating – as well as very importantly, finding out my height in bagels! Lots of fun was had!

‘We want to use this second event with Fierce – hot off their recent award win – to further celebrate the incredible craft brewers Scotland boasts.’

Dave Grant, co-founder, Fierce Beer added: ‘Our portfolio of beers is famously full of flavour so what better to pair them with than Bross’ infamous bagels, which always pack a flavour punch.

‘Our Fierce Bar in Edinburgh means we’ve got a great loyal fanbase in the city, but the collaboration with Bross Bagels will allow us to showcase our flavoursome beers in a new way. Guests should be prepared for a hole lot of flavour and a hole lot of fun.’

The bagels & beer evening will begin at 7pm on Thursday November 25, with tickets available at £26 per person. To book tickets, visit HERE.

For more information visit www.brossbagels.com