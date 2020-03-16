Bross Bagels opens in Stockbridge

It still amazes me that it’s taken this long for someone to realise that us Scots love a good bagel.

But it’s happened and I’m bloody glad it has.

And now renowned Bross Bagels in Edinburgh have just got bigger with a brand new opening and recent move in the city and even better with a new improved recipe for their famous bagels.

Bross Bagels have moved their Leith Walk shop to Leith Arches which features a lot more space, an events and pop up area, live music, a bar for late night openings and even more bagels! The team are currently baking off-site throughout the night at their friends ‘Nice Times Bakery’ on Morison Street until their in-house Bross bakery is built in their brand new Portobello High Street shop within the old RBS building which is due to be completed later this year. This is a huge move for them as it has so much potential and an amazing outdoor space which they have great plans for and will not disappoint their bagel fans.

Owner of Bross Bagels, Larah Bross has made a name for herself here in the city for spreading her bagel love far and wide with her famous Montreal style authentic bagels to Edinburgh and beyond. Their new enhanced recipe sees them bake their very own bagels from scratch which is more authentic, more Montreal style and complete with all your NYC deli inspired fillings which are said to be highly addictive. They are grateful to their friends at Nice Times Bakery who have taken them in to utilise their bakery to bake their bagels from scratch until their very own bakery on Portobello High Street is born.

Following their recent move in Leith, Bross Bagels have also just opened their brand new and fifth shop after great demand within the lovely village of Stockbridge, Edinburgh. The new shop features it’s very own Stockbridge deli inspired ‘to go’ menu including their signature bagel – ‘The Lock Stock & Two Smoking Holes’ which is already a huge hit. A few of us went along to the Stockbridge shop and got to sample some mini bagels. We tried the Surf & Turf, Born again Vegan and the Lock Stock. Personally the Surf & Turf was my favourite, with its hot smoked salmon and buffalo bacon schmear and lettuce, it was delicious.

Owner of Bross Bagels, Larah Bross comments: “We are so excited about our recent move and new opening as well as our future plans for all of our bagel lovers. We can’t wait to share our very own Bross bakery with you where it all began in Portobello. To have my very own bakery baking the best Montreal style bagels for you all is a dream come true for me and my team which I couldn’t do this without. We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Bross Bagels.”

Bross Bagels

72 St Stephen Street

EH3 5AQ

Click HERE for more food and drink news from Scottish Field