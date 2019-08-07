The Banchory Beer Festival in Deeside is returning for the third year running – and the event is brewing up an even bigger line-up this time.

The largest outdoor festival of its kind in the north-east of Scotland is celebrating its sixth birthday this year – and Marks & Clerk’s Aberdeen office has been delighted to once again toast its sponsorship with organisers MFGF Events Limited for the August 9-11 gathering.

The event, held at the Deeside Rugby Club pitches in Banchory, is a festival of beer, cider, gin, prosecco, and Banchory’s own local rum – and it’s expected to attract some 2,500 people. It is being backed by the leading intellectual property firm as an official corporate sponsor.

New for this year will be a Speyside Brewery Bar as revellers enter the site, and a Torr Lager/Beer Story bar offering lots of great local tipples. A vodka and cocktail bar will be further fresh additions, supplementing the event’s eclectic offering.

The festival remains a proud champion of Scotland’s thriving street food scene, and will have new vendors on hand this time, including Fox Hat who serve up succulent wood-fired meat produce, Screaming Peacock’s gourmet burger bar, and authentic German street food courtesy of Edelwurst Catering, not to many lots of vegetarian options.

Shorty’s Ice Cream from Ballater will also be bringing their delicious range of flavours.

The event is all topped off with an eclectic selection of great live music that’s set to provide a memorable acoustic soundtrack to the festivities.

There will be one big marquee, complemented by a chill-out tent, with a dedicated day of family fun taking place on Sunday 11, including bouncy castles, soft play, ice cream, magician, and balloon artist – and kids go free.

Mungo Finlayson, co-founder of MFGF Events, said: ‘We’re really proud to be calling Deeside Rugby Club home once again this August.

‘We first launched here in 2014 and it’s wonderful to think that so many who joined us that first time around and every subsequent year will be back for our 2019 event. It’s grown with them and been shaped by what they most enjoyed.

‘Banchory Beer Festival is all about discovering new and exciting Scottish produce, and sampling things that you just don’t find in the high street or supermarket.

‘However, none of it would be possible without vital sponsorship deals from supportive companies which have helped to ensure our sustained growth.

‘We couldn’t do it without them – and are delighted to welcome back Marks & Clerk as a key corporate sponsor after several successful partnerships in recent months. It’s great to link up with them again for our Banchory event.’

Marks & Clerk has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow and the sponsorship deal was struck by its Aberdeen office.

Andy Docherty from Marks & Clerk said: ‘Banchory Beer Festival continues to be a hugely popular event thanks to its onus on local talent and innovative approaches to sourcing the best produce.

‘It is a perfect fit for us as we work closely with breweries and distilleries, providing advice on brand and innovation protection. It’s exciting for us to continue to see an upsurge of craft brewers and distillers in what has become an increasingly competitive and innovative market.

‘We are delighted to sponsor this thriving local event for a third year and look forward to seeing it grow even further.’