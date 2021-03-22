Bowhouse Market Weekends return with find food and drink

The monthly Bowhouse Market Weekends are to resume this spring, allowing visitors to shop from a carefully curated range of small food and drink producers for delicious, seasonal produce.

Taking place on the second weekend of each month until December, the free-to-attend market events now include the opportunity to pre-order food and drink online at Bowhouse Link.

The Bowhouse Market Weekend dates comprise: Saturday May 8 Sunday 9; Saturday June 12 and Sunday 13, Saturday July 10 and Sunday 11; Saturday August 14 and Sunday 15th August; Saturday September 11 and Sunday 12; Saturday October 9 and Sunday 10; Saturday November 13 and Sunday 14; Saturday December 11 and Sunday 12.

Bowhouse brings together a like-minded food and drink makers providing them with a production area from which to transform the best raw ingredients from the fields, sea and land nearby into delicious produce. Bowhouse Market Weekends enable the makers, which include an organic brewery, a specialist flourmill, vegetable growers and a craft butcher, to open their doors and sell direct to the public.

These makers are joined at each market by a changing programme of visiting makers from across Scotland, offering an even wider range of produce.

Produce available from the makers based at Bowhouse include:

Organic beef, lamb, venison and pork from Butchery at Bowhouse; Wholemeal organic flours from Scotland the Bread; Organic vegetables and salads from East Neuk Market Garden; Fresh vegetables from East Neuk Produce; Rums, ciders, beers and natural wines from Futtle Organic Brewery; Fresh flowers from Keeping the Plot; A menu of seasonal dishes to take away from chef Jess Rose Young; Visiting makers change at every event but include the likes of game meats from Woodmill Game; Anster Cheese from the neighbouring St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company; cheeses and oatcakes from Strathearn Cheese Company; butters from the Edinburgh Butter Company; breads from Barnetts Bakery; non alcoholic spirits from Feragaia and much more.

Bowhouse Link was launched during lockdown as a weekly online market on the Open Food Network to enable customers to continue shopping from Bowhouse based and local artisan makers. Customers can shop Monday to Wednesday the week before the market weekend from a range of selected producers.

Based on Balcaskie Estate, Bowhouse opened in 2017 to provide the missing link between farm and fork, with a mission to connect maker with consumer.

Find out more about Bowhouse at bowhousefife.com