Bowhouse Market is ready to run this weekend

From Paisley to Perthshire, the Lothians to Dundee, this month’s Bowhouse Market Weekend offers the widest range of food and drink stalls so far this year as producers from across Scotland come together to celebrate spring.

Taking place on his will be the first Market Weekend of the year that will be open to visitors and traders beyond Fife, offering everyone the chance to support an impressive network of the best producers from across Scotland, alongside local Fife produce.

Highlights this month will seasonal produce like asparagus, lamb, venison, cured meat, baking, cheese and preserves.

Bowhouse is the permanent home of a number of pioneering producers, from which they transform ingredients from the surrounding Balcaskie Estate into a varied range of food and drink products. These are showcased at each Market Weekend and include:

The easing of lockdown restrictions means that May’s Bowhouse Market Weekend will see the return of traders from beyond Fife for this first time this year. Produce available will include:

Street food will be available from the Defender Blender coffee truck, slider burgers and bao buns from Rost food van and foccaccia sandwiches, sausage rolls and doughnuts from on-site café pop-up Jess Rose Young.

Shoppers can pre-order using the Bowhouse Link for collection or local delivery on Saturday. Launched last year during lockdown as an alternative food market, this service continues to offer convenient shopping for customers and assured sales for local artisan makers. Orders can be placed using the Open Food network from Monday to Wednesday, before being packed for delivery or collection at the weekend.

Rosie Jack, Bowhouse manager: ‘We’ve noticed an increased interest in provenance over the last year and this goes to the heart of what Bowhouse is all about. Our Market Weekends connect maker and consumer in a setting that’s fun, informative and safe. This Market Weekend has a particular sense of optimism to it as we welcome back makers from across Scotland and reopen the street food area. We also know that visitors from outside Fife have been itching to return and this market finally allows them to do that. What better way to herald the start of the warmer summer months?’

Sophie Cumber, Butchery at Bowhouse, added: ‘Welcoming visitors to my shop and to the Market Weekends is an invaluable opportunity to chat to shoppers and show them the different cuts of meat we produce. I specialise in whole carcase butchery and really enjoy showing people some of the lesser known, delicious cuts For this market I’ve prepared a great range of organic lamb and mutton and our special Luing breed beef, all of which are organic and grass fed on fields surrounding Bowhouse.’

Find out more about Bowhouse at bowhousefife.com