Scottish beer lovers wanted to name new brew

Aldi has teamed up with long-term Scottish supplier Williams Bros to give customers the chance to name a brand-new beer which will be sold in stores across the UK.

Beer loving Scots have the opportunity to choose the perfect name for Aldi’s next collaboration with Williams Bros and win the very first case of the brand-new brew, which is a tropical New England White IPA.

Check out Williams Bros’ website HERE for inspiration, where you’ll find everything from Joker IPA to Ceasar Augustus, alongside some of the beers that have cemented their partnership with Aldi like Perfect Storm and Iconic.

The New England White IPA has all the juicy, tropical aromas and flavours of a NEIPA but balanced by the refreshing, spicy addition of citrus peel and a pinch of coriander seed.

It’s heavily dry hopped (with Mosaic, Citra & Sabro) and less bitter than a typical IPA, creating a smoother, rounder flavour which, combined with the presence of wheat and oats, result in a full body and natural haze.

Head over to Aldi Scotland’s Facebook or Instagram before Sunday 11 April to enter. You must be over 18 and T&Cs apply.