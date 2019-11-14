Bier Halle celebrating its 20th birthday

Glasgow’s iconic Bier Halle celebrates its 20th anniversary today, 14 November.

Tucked away downstairs on Gordon St, Bier Halle first opened its doors in 1999 as Glasgow’s first independent beer and pizza bar, with the aim of bringing the highest quality and most unique selection of Czech, German and world biers to the city. 20 years on, 600,000 beers, 1.3 million pizzas and 78,000 hot dogs later… the establishment is still as vibrant and relevant today.

Founded by Glasgow’s youngest ever publican, Colin Barr, the Bier Halle is as popular now as it was when it first opened. Colin’s success needs no introduction to those in the trade with nearly half a decade of experience under his belt and the man behind some of Scotland’s most iconic bars and nightclubs launches.

These include Bennetts – Glagow’s first gay club, The Tunnel on Mitchell St – Glasgow’s first super club, the celebrity loved members only club The Apartment, where he hosted private after parties for many A list celebrities incuding Kylie Minogue , Natalie Umbruglia , Oasis , Simply Red, INXS and the Spice Girls. Colin latterly moved into the house and techno arena with the opening of club Chambre 69 on Nelson Mandela Place, where the club hosted globally renowned DJ Andy Weatherall at their opening party and featured acts including Solomon and son Joshua Stay Fresh with Jasper James.

The Bier Halle is very much a family affair with Colin’s son Josh at the helm for over a decade prior to opening his own successful venture The Locale, plus sister Liz and nieces Erin and Simone also involved in the running of the Bier Halle. The kitchen team consists of eight Philipino staff members who have been with the Bier Halle for over 15 years and are very much part of the extended family.

The entire vibe of The Bier Halle is about creating a relaxed and unpretentious location, that serves the best beer, pizza and hotdogs in the city. It’s no surprise that 20 years on it is as hit with tourists and local Glasgwegians alike.

Colin said: ‘Celebrating 20 years of Bier Halle is a huge milestone for me and my family. We were the first specialist beer and pizza venue in the city and its a true testament to the ethos of Bier Halle and the hard work of my team, that we are still as popular today as we were 20 years ago.

‘I’ve been a publican since I was 18 and I have seen the landscape of the food and drink industry change dramatically time and time again. But the formula of the Bier Halle has never changed, great beer, great pizza and brilliant customers is our recipe for success.’

To celebrate their 20th anniversary the venue will be offering promos on their top five best selling beers: Staropramen, Furstenberg, Bierhalle Lager, Weinstaphaner and Morretti along with their top 10 pizzas including customers favourites BBQ Ranch Chicken and the Stornoway Black Pudding pizzas. The team will also be bringing back old customer favourites that they have been voting for via The Bier Halle’s Facebook and Instagram page.