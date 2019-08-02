Bertie’s wins fish and chip award after 7 months

A popular fish and chips restaurant, bar and takeaway has won an award just months after its grand opening.

Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar on Victoria Street in Edinburgh’s Old Town quickly established itself – serving fresh fish and chips to capital locals and visitors alike since opening in January.

Their fish and chips were among the winners at the inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019 which took place on Tuesday, July 30 at Marriott Hotel Glasgow.

Over 150 representatives of the best takeaways in Scotland gathered to celebrate their achievements with Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar picking up the award for best in the Edinburgh regions.

Bertie’s general manager, Leandro Crolla said: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to all our Bertie’s and Vittoria Group customers and staff for this achievement.

‘We are just absolutely over the moon to win this award. Our venue caters for up to 300 diners each day and is the capital’s new place to “go to for proper fish and chips”. Our style is grown up yet fun. We are proud to be able to include on our menu quality authentic and sustainably sourced ingredients.’

Takeaways have been around for so long and are an integral part of our high streets and our culture. The inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019 provided a great opportunity to showcase those who performed well over the past years and are considered the best choice by the public.

The awards also celebrated top establishments that strive to be different. They commended those who deliver great food to their customers in a timely manner, making it easier to enjoy their delicious meal all the while in the comfort of their homes.

Several of the awards were split into local regions to ensure the diverse range of businesses from across Scotland are recognised for providing unique dishes, creating a true gastronomic paradise.

Visit www.bertiesfishandchips.com for more details.