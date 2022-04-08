Limited edition beer glasses from Innis & Gunn

Fans of Innis & Gunn Lager Beer would say they’re a ‘glass’ act.

Now, owners of the brewers much coveted and very frequently ‘borrowed’ swirly lager pint glass, will be excited to hear that there is now a new glass to try and get their hands on.

Brewer Innis & Gunn is celebrating the launch of their new uniquely designed Lager pint glass – set to be a ‘must have’ item – with 5000 glasses up for grabs in their biggest ever glassware giveaway.

Innis & Gunn’s Lager Beer pint glass has become almost as popular as the brewer’s award-winning Lager Beer itself and the latest version, due to launch in the coming weeks, is set to be a hot commodity.

With beautiful, crafted swirls, Innis & Gunn’s Lager pint glass has a totally unique look, which has led to it becoming something of a collectable. As such, Innis & Gunn’s glassware is the most ‘borrowed’ from bars and pubs and have become a fixture in countless kitchen cupboards and garden shed bars right across the country.

The new glass aligns with the bolder new look for Innis & Gunn Lager Beer which is now appearing on shelves in all major UK retailers. The now iconic signature swirls are elevated to standout even further and the new glass is sure to be just as ‘borrowable’ as its predecessor.

Ahead of the roll-out– and in anticipation of their inevitable disappearance – Innis & Gunn is giving drinkers the chance to be the first to get their hands on their new glass and this time, in a legitimate way.

Innis & Gunn is giving away 5000 of the new glasses in their biggest ever glassware giveaway and entry is easy. Simply purchase a special promotional pack of Innis & Gunn Lager Beer (4x440ml cans) and scan the code to see if you’re a lucky winner.

The special four-packs are available in all major supermarkets from now and some lucky winners will also win free Innis & Gunn Lager Beer to go with it.

First launched in 2013, Innis & Gunn Lager Beer has grown to become Scotland’s number one craft beer. The 4.6% brew is made with naked golden oats to offer a smooth and refreshing, premium craft pint. Multi-award winning, Innis & Gunn Lager Beer was recently awarded a star at the Great Taste Awards.

The special promotional packs are hitting shelves in stores from now so be quick if you want to be one of the first to officially own the new glass, this time with a clear conscience.

Find out more about Innis & Gunn at www.innisandgunn.com