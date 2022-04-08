Scots aesthetics firm opens new London premises

Scots celebrity medical aesthetic practitioner Fiona Grant has today announced she will be opening a new London clinic.

The new premises in the heart of London’s Notting Hill come following a surge in demand for her services both north and south of the border.

Fiona (RN, INP, MSc) is the founder of The Aesthetics Club, a luxury and skincare brand with clinics in both London and Glasgow.

Fiona opened her first clinic in her hometown of Bearsden in April 2021 and due to a 50% increase in bookings across both cities and an overall boom in demand for non surgical aesthetic treatments, will be expanding with a new 800 sq ft London premises in Westbourne Park later this Spring, complete with five new state of the art treatment rooms.

Specialising in advanced aesthetics and injectables, Fiona has worked and taught alongside some of the UK’s most renowned medical professionals and aesthetic pioneers. After eight years of learning cutting edge techniques in aesthetic medicine and skincare, Fiona wanted to bring her expertise closer to home with the opening of her Glasgow clinic back in April 2021 following eight years of working in London.

Fiona said: ‘It’s a very exciting time for the brand and the demand from both our Glasgow and London clinics has been unprecedented. We are still seeing a huge spike in bookings post lockdown and following months of the “Zoom boom” our patients are more aware of their faces than ever when they are speaking and animated.

‘We will be opening our London clinic in early May and will be launching a new state of the art body focused technology, which we have already got a significant waiting list for in both cities. Our discerning clients place as much emphasis on their bodies as they do their faces and non surgical body sculpting and tightening procedures look set to become our most requested treatment in 2022.

‘The next stage of our plan will be to secure a second Scottish site, we have several customers that travel monthly through from Edinburgh to Glasgow or London, so we will go where the demand is with a third opening planned for towards the end of 2022.’

For full information regarding the services offered by The Aesthetics Club visit theaestheticsclub.co.uk