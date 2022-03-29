A new Scottish oatmeal stout has been launched

Inveralmond Brewery has launched Ossian Oatmeal Stout, a high quality, contemporary oatmeal stout, brewed in the heart of Scotland.

Deep black in colour with a rich creamy head, Ossian Oatmeal Stout is a 4.1% brew that offers the perfect stout experience.

Classic aromas of sweet malt, coffee and cocoa are evident and the flavour is a perfect balance of bitter and sweet, with malt and mocha. Ossian Oatmeal Stout has been brewed with Scottish oatmeal to give a smooth, creamy and balanced taste.

Inveralmond Brewery is owned and operated by Innis & Gunn.

Ossian Oatmeal Stout is rolling-out in the Scottish on-trade after a hugely successful trial in Innis & Gunn’s Brewery Taproom bars.

Branded POS including glassware, which features a depiction of the brewery’s location in the heart of Scotland, bar runners, coasters and lenses are available on request.

Stout is a popular choice for Scottish consumers, representing one in every twelve pints sold across the country. Ossian Oatmeal Stout has been introduced in response to demand from these consumers for a more local alternative.

Ossian Oatmeal Stout follows the huge and continued success of Inveralmond’s award-winning, Ossian Golden Ale. A light, refreshing brew, Ossian Golden Ale is already well-known amongst consumers in Scotland, where it is the fastest growing premium bottled ale in the Scottish off-trade.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, master brewer and owner, Inveralmond Brewery said: ‘Ossian Oatmeal Stout offers stout fans all they love about their beloved brew, but with a Scottish spin. Adding Scottish oatmeal has allowed for a beautifully smooth taste whilst maintaining the classic stout flavours and all important serve, so central to the enjoyment and drinking experience of this style of beer.

‘Initial trials of Ossian Oatmeal Stout in Innis & Gunn Brewery Taprooms across Scotland proved very popular and the response to the brew has been resoundingly positive. I am pleased that we are in a position to roll this beer out on a wider scale and bring a quality, contemporary offering to the stout drinkers of Scotland.’

Founded in 1997, Inveralmond Brewery nestles between the rolling hills of Perthshire and the mighty Grampian mountain range. The portfolio is led by former Beer of Scotland winner Ossian, a Scottish golden ale and completed by Lia Fail, a rich malty amber ale and EPA, a vibrant hoppy, Edinburgh Pale Ale.

The Inveralmond Brewery was purchased by fellow Scottish brewer, Innis & Gunn in 2016, who have continued to carefully brew this portfolio and innovate, introducing Ossian Oatmeal Stout in 2022.