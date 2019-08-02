Bean beer joins supermarket craft beer festival

A supermarket has unveiled a beer made from beans as part of its Isle of Ale Scottish Craft Beer Festival.

Perfect for craft-obsessed, bargain-hunting beer lovers, the latest Lidl Isle of Ale festival line-up features 20 beers from 14 breweries across the country.

Brewed in Scotland’s Capital, Barney’s Cool Beans IPA is made using broad or ‘faba’ beans to create a gluten-free, vegan beer. Developed in partnership with The Hutton Institute and Abertay University, Cool Beans IPA is part of a drive to increase sustainability in food and drink production.

The Isle of Ale Festival will also include first-time listings for the likes of Banchory-based brewery Arcane, as well as beer brewed exclusively for the retailer such as Fierce Brewery’s Blackcurrant Tart Sour Ale.

Popular Scottish beer brands including BrewDog, Stewart Brewing, Loch Lomond Brewing, Williams Bros and Harviestoun will also join the line-up available across Scottish stores while stocks last.

With a range of styles from dark chocolate stouts to citrussy lagers and fruit sours, prices start at just £1.29.

Paul McQuade, head of buying in Scotland said: ‘Our latest Isle of Ale festival is a showcase of the craft and creativity of the Scottish brewing scene. With an exciting line-up of brewers from Aberdeenshire to the Borders, the collection offers top quality Scottish craft beers at great quality prices. At Lidl, we strive to bring the best produce to market and the Isle of Ale festival is no exception.’

The full beer collection for the Isle of Ale Festival can be found at https://www.lidl.co.uk/en/Offers.htm?id=1141&week=2&ar=11