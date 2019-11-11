Bar picks up award for its dedication to craft beer

St Andrews Brewing Company’s original bar has picked up another national award for its dedication to promoting and serving the finest craft beer.

The bar, which opened on South Street, St Andrews in November 2013, is located only 200 yards from its own brewery, has 18 lines of its own award-winning beer and the best of local, Scottish and International beer rotating through its cellar.

It was recognised for the excellent product knowledge of the staff, the warm and genuine service and the support the bar shows for burgeoning local breweries.

The bar beat off stiff competition from Innes and Gunn, Edinburgh and Shilling Brewing Co, Glasgow and won the 2019 Award for Craft Beer sponsored by Firkin Express at the Scottish License Trade News Industry the awards held in Glasgow.

The St Andrews Brewing Company has been brewing since 2012 and has recently undergone a significant expansion of its brewing operations in the heart of St Andrews, Fife.

Their brand new 50HL brewing kit was a significant investment after their highly successful crowdfunding last summer, which raised over £600,000.

St Andrews Brewing Company have also just released Above & Beyond, their golden ale in order to raise funds for the RNLI.

For more details visit www.standrewsbrewingcompany.com