Bar + Block Glasgow unveils seasonal menu

With the new season comes a new autumn winter menu at contemporary steakhouse, Bar + Block on Howard Street in Glasgow.

At the heart of it, discover Bar + Block’s signature steaks. The ever-changing selection of quality steaks, prepared for you by expert chefs on-site, are selected from British and Irish Angus breeds renowned for their taste, tenderness and the unique marbling that runs throughout each cut.

Every steak is matured for at least 30 days and hand cut to size, matching your appetite.

Taking centre stage is the unique Spiral Cut Ribeye, marinated in garlic and parsley for 24 hours – enjoy with a whole new host of tasty sides Mash + Malbec Gravy, Loaded Cos Wedge and, straight off the grill, Corn on the Cob with smoky chilli ketchup and finished off with a sprinkling of 18-month matured parmesan cheese and coriander.

There’s also a selection of chin-dribbling, hand-crafted burgers, from a classic 6oz through to the fully loaded ‘The Mighty Block’ – a delicious patty topped with melted mature Cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions, pulled beef brisket, pickled cucumber spear, and burger sauce.

Other new dishes include starters of Chicken Wings spiced with Tandoori or Korean-style, and Jumbo Garlic Prawns cooked over charcoal with garlic butter and served with samphire and flatbread.

Debut mains feature a cooked-toperfection Charcoaled Chicken – a half chicken marinaded in a lip-smacking Korean BBQ sauce and cooked in a smouldering charcoal oven over a very high heat for wonderfully juicy meat that’s full of flavour.

For Sunday lunches with friends and family, it’s all about the beef with a perfectly cooked succulent Sirloin Roast, served with unlimited freshly roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy. Enjoy with a glass of red from the carefully curated wine list or an expertly made cocktail.

There are a selection of decadent desserts with classic puds making an appearance alongside two new additions, New York Style Cheesecake and bramley Apple and Blackberry Crumble served with either custard or vanilla ice cream.

Rotating monthly, seasonal cocktails kick off this month with a Candyfloss Martini, a mixture of Rosé wine, cranberry, lime and strawberry, topped with fluffy candy floss, and the festive Chocolate Orange Martini launching in December.

Opened earlier this year as the first Scottish site for the brand, Bar + Block Glasgow will be raising the bar, offering a delicious array of new serves for all tastes.

Bar + Block Glasgow can be found at 24 Howard Street, G1 4AG.

