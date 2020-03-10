Balgove Larder in the running for leading award

Fife farm shop Balgove Larder is the only Scottish business to be named in the best farm shop categories for this year’s Farm Shop and Deli Awards.

These national awards bring together the definitive shortlist of the UK’s finest speciality retailers, with the winners set to be announced on 30 March at the Farm Shop and Deli Show 2020 at Birmingham’s NEC.

Balgove Larder is shortlisted in the Farm Shop Large Retailer category alongside six English farm shops.

Will Docker, founder of Balgove Larder said: ‘It’s an honour to be listed amongst the UK’s finest farm shops and to be representing Scotland at this national level.

‘Over the last 10 years, Balgove Larder has grown from a team of just seven to over 60 members of staff – all passionate about celebrating the very best produce that we’ve grown, reared or sourced from across Fife and beyond.

‘The farm shop has developed from a small shop and café to a real destination for food lovers and this recognition is testament to the hard work and highest levels of quality that the team adhere to.’

Spanning 11 categories, the Farm Shop & Deli Awards recognise the very best standards in speciality retail and celebrate the highest levels of service, product knowledge, initiative, innovation and community involvement. The expert judging panel is lead by broadcaster and journalist Nigel Barden, who deliberated over and scored almost 90 entries, before creating the shortlist.

Head judge, Nigel Barden said: ‘Hard work, long hours, a dedication to artisan quality, to service and locality; these are the tenets that set the ‘great’ apart from the simply good. Each year the bar is raised in terms of quality, making the judging process and deliberation over the shortlist so difficult.’

Founded in 2010 and based just outside St Andrews in Fife, Balgove Larder has become a destination for locals and visitors alike, who are able to shop for the best Scottish food and drink from Fife and beyond, including seasonal produce direct from Balgove Larder’s own farms and award-winning meat prepared by their team of traditionally skilled butchers. By converting former farm buildings Balgove Larder includes a Farm Shop, Steak Barn, Butchery, Flower Shed, Homestore and Café.

Farm Shop & Deli Awards categories include: Baker, Butcher, Cheesemonger, Delicatessen, Farm Shop – Large Retailer, Farm Shop – Small Retailer, Fishmonger, Food Hall, Greengrocer, Newcomer, Online Business and Village Store/Local Shop. Other Scottish shops shortlisted in the awards are Dornoch Stores in the Village Store / Local Shop category; Dornoch Stores and The Crieff Food Co in the Newcomer category; and House of Bruar and The Crieff Food Co in the Food Hall category. For a full breakdown of how each is defined, visit: www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards.

For more information on Balgove Larder visit www.balgove.com. Balgove Larder is open daily 9am to 5pm, the Steak Barn is open seasonally.