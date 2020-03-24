Bakery launches online shop and delivery service

Bakers Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford, owners of Edinburgh’s Twelve Triangles, have set up an online shop for all sourdough, pastry and store cupboard essentials.

Twelve Triangles are making each day a bit brighter by mixing, kneading, stretching and baking batches from the early hours to deliver direct to your door.

Signature slow-fermentation sourdough varieties include wholemeal and white to seeded, miche, porridge and charcoal.

Crowd-pleasing pastries include croissants, hot cross buns, chocolate hazelnut knots, cinnamon buns and bear claws to name a few.

Available to purchase individually or as part of a limited daily-run Mystery Box (£15), this is a pot-luck box of bread and pastries. On offer are also some much-needed treats such as their famed cream cheese brownies alongside almond and frangipane bars too.

Twelve Triangles are also working with local quality producers to offer a core range of staples to help with demand such as Puddledub Bacon, Mossgiel Organic Milk, Corrie Mains Farm Free-Range Eggs and St Andrews Farmhouse cheese.

Store cupboard essentials will also be available to buy from coffee and sea salt to rapeseed oil, chickpeas and tinned tomatoes; Twelve Triangles’ homemade sweet chilli jam, ketchup and pots of whey caramel sauce is also in the shop.

Fans of the Duke Street branch will be pleased as a selection of ready meals are coming soon, including their popular soups, house beans and dhal be available, to spice up lunches across Edinburgh.

Customers can place their orders by going onto the website https://twelvetriangles.selz.com/. Orders must be placed by 10pm and delivery will be made between 10am – 5.30pm the following day. Terms and conditions apply, see the website for more details.

Rachel and Emily have always had a strong sense of community responsibility, helping local suppliers and ensuring their staff have fresh fruit and vegetables to take home. All fresh produce not purchased daily will be given to food banks, shelters and the NHS.