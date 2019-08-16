Asian Restaurant Awards finalists are revealed

More than 70 Asian and oriental restaurants have been named as finalists for the second annual Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland).

Winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh, on Sunday 8 September, with leading restaurateurs, chefs, food writers and VIP guests expected to attend the gala dinner. The evening will be hosted by BBC TV news anchor, Samantha Simmonds.

A series of public votes determined the Scottish public’s favourite Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Malaysian, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways to narrow it down to 70 finalists. The awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants.

ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: ‘The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2019 promises to be an unforgettable night, where we will recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland.

‘We will be celebrating the many different cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to the British economy.’

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat managing director, UK who sponsor the awards said: ‘We are delighted to support these industry awards and to see such an excellent list of Asian and Oriental restaurants on the shortlist. We would like to congratulate everyone nominated and look forward to seeing the winners announced at the awards dinner in Edinburgh on 8 September.’

Pat Chapman, chief judge and author of Good Curry Guide added: ‘Every restaurant and takeaway that has entered the Asian Curry Awards has been of a high standard and they all deserve the highest praise. Edinburgh has been the Curry Capital of the UK several times so it is fitting that this year’s awards ceremony is held here and I look forward to congratulating the winners.’

The full list of awards and shortlisted restaurants can be viewed at www.asianrestaurantawards.org.

The ceremony will take place at Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, from 6 on Sunday 8 September. Tickets available from the Asian Catering Federation info@acfederation.org