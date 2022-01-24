A world of flavour set to arrive in Glasgow

Award-winning multi-cuisine restaurant group – COSMO Authentic World Kitchen, is bringing its crowd-pleasing dining experience to Glasgow next month.

Two years in the making, the luxe all-you-can-eat buffet style restaurant in the St Enoch Centre will welcome diners from lunch until late, seven days a week.

Bringing 50 jobs to the city, the bright new 280 cover space is the 19th for the group and their fourth restaurant across Scotland.

Rivalling the best five-star hotel buffets in the world, COSMO will offer a never-ending array of fresh global cuisine with eight live cooking stations and over 150 tempting modern dishes to choose from.

Drawing inspiration from the East to the West cultures, guests can expect a buzzy atmosphere and dazzling food theatre from chefs, who’ll cook up a storm in front of you. Guests can choose from six different cuisine genres including Pan Asian, Italian, Indian, Brazilian and European.

Fans of chargrill flavours can watch fresh seafood being charred on a robata grill, or ask COSMO’s teppanyaki experts to grill steaks perfectly. Not to be missed, there’s a stand out cascading Swiss chocolate fountain that has everything from fresh fruit to sweet treats waiting to be dunked.

Since opening in 2003, COSMO has expanded throughout the UK and Ireland as customers embrace global dining and flavours from all corners of the world. From families and foodies to couples on a date night and big groups, COSMO has something for everyone.

Suzanne Wink, operations director at COSMO said: ‘Glasgow is a vibrant multicultural city and we can’t wait to open our St. Enoch Centre COSMO location next month.

‘Offering five star dining for a fraction of the price – we’re always evolving the restaurant experience for our guests. It’s great value and we guarantee you’ll want to return.

‘We’re confident in delivering exceptional dining and excited about giving Glasgowegians a comfortable new space to savour a world of global flavours from our talented kitchen team. Look out for an exciting launch next month – we’re planning on making our arrival in style.’

COSMO will operate from noon until late seven days a week when it opens next month.