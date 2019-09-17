A successful year for Scottish strawberries

Scottish berry grower and supplier Angus Soft Fruits is celebrating a record-breaking season.

They have produced more than double the amount of their premium AVA strawberries this summer when compared to last year.

So far this year, Angus Soft Fruits has increased the supply of AVA strawberries by 109% year on year, with the company putting the bumper season down to the milder spring and summer enjoyed across the north-east of Scotland, which helped to create optimal berry growing conditions.

Angus Soft Fruits also believe the increased yield is thanks to the expertise of their exclusive group of growers, who are now more experienced growing these premium varieties of strawberries.

Developed from years of research by Angus Soft Fruits’ in-house breeding programme, AVA strawberries have been bred for exceptional flavour, texture, appearance, and shelf life. AVA strawberries are also more resistant to disease, produce a higher yield and have been optimised for speed of picking and sustainability.

Lochy Porter, chairman of Angus Soft Fruits, said: ‘At Angus Soft Fruits, we are committed to producing great tasting berries, and we are delighted with how this year’s AVA strawberry crop has performed. Thanks to our specialist breeding programme, talented growing team, and a bit of luck with the weather, we’ve managed to deliver the highest volume of AVA strawberries to date helping to satisfy increasing demand from customers.

‘The primary aim of our in-house breeding programme is to bring new selections to market that have improved flavour, appearance, shelf life, disease resistance and yield than current varieties.

‘Back in 2003, we released the original AVA strawberry variety, which was the first strawberry grown in the UK and sold into premium lines at leading retailers. Since then, our breeding programme has gone from strength to strength and we have developed six more commercial selections worthy of the AVA™ trademark, a clear sign of the varieties’ superior taste and quality.

‘Together with our fantastic growers here in Scotland, we will be working hard to sustain this growth into next year’s season and increase supply of our sweet and delicious AVA strawberries even more.’

AVA strawberries will be available until early October from the premium lines of Aldi, Morrisons, Coop and Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland and the north of England.