A bountiful harvest awaits at Bowhouse market

It’s harvest time and this bountiful time of year will be celebrated at a jam-packed September market weekend at Bowhouse, enjoying the finest, local artisan produce in Fife.

With the market also taking part during Foraging Fortnight, there will also be lots of wild food to try and top tips from producers on how to forage safely and ethically in the local area.

The September market will see over 30 of the finest producers hosting stands over the weekend. Visitors to the market area can pick up a huge selection of cheese, bread, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables from a curated selection of Scotland’s very best.

There’s also the street food area – serving up drinks and dishes for all the family to try there and then – think woodfired pizzas, salads, curries and much more – with live music and long communal tables.

This month also marks Sourdough September and with the wheat and barley gathered from the nearby fields, this harvest market will also have a strong focus on bread. Don’t miss the talks and Q&A sessions with sourdough bakers from Granton Garden Community Bakery,

Buckhaven Community Bakery, Wild Hearth and Woodlea Stables Bakery. There will also be an exciting bread competition to witness entered by local producers and judged by a local bakery. Entries to the competition will be available for visitors to the market to taste on the day.

Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) will also be present at the September market, hosting a selection of harvest themed activities for children, focussing on grain and cereal harvest across Fife at this time of year.

The monthly Market Weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers. In addition, Bowhouse acts as a hub for food and drink producers in the East Neuk of Fife, providing them with support and acting as the missing link between farm and fork.

Rosie Jack, Bowhouse manager said: ‘We’ve welcomed thousands of visitors to Bowhouse over the last two years and this September Market Weekend is set to be a cracker. It’s such a bountiful time of year for food and drink and we’re looking forward to taking part in Foraging Fortnight, Sourdough September and of course, Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight. After all, showcasing and supporting the companies, brands and people who are championing Scotland’s unbeatable larder is what Bowhouse is all about.’

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com