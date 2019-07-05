10 must follow foodie Instagram accounts in Scotland

Feeling hungry? We’ve compiled a list of some of the best foodie instas to show you where to go to satisfy any craving imaginable.

1. hellolovecrumbs

o This Instagram of the delightful café in Westport will not only satisfy the taste buds but also the eye. Adopting a pale palate of colours this account demonstrates an array of alternative recipes from rose and cardamom hot chocolate to lemon and elderflower cake. A must follow for aesthetic satisfaction!

2. plateexpectations

o Not just a fabulous name but a fabulous account, this insta is run by a journalist based in Edinburgh. By supporting local restaurants plateexpectations shows the best places in Edinburgh and pictures the most delicious meals from sweet brunches of French toast lathered generously with maple syrup to hearty mains of ramen, beef and seafood.

3. tinnedtoms

o Run by a food writer specialising in vegetarian and vegan dishes, this blog shows the very best of homemade cooking. To Jacqueline the name acts as a reminder to be creative with cooking and to move away from the tendency to use tinned tomatoes as a basis for most of her dishes. Thus offering accessible recipes, this Instagram account is not only a source of inspiration but also of delicious meals.

4. glasgowfoodies

o This Instagram is a collection of the best food in Glasgow submitted by anyone with an aesthetic eye for photography. Incorporating a plethora of different meals from various restaurants, the account has nearly 13k followers all taking advantage of a list of the best places to wine and dine in at their fingertips.

5. chophousesteak

o Based in various parts of Edinburgh this is an account of Chop House restaurant and highlights the best of British beef they have to offer. Contrasting images of succulent steaks with colourful cocktails this Instagram account knows exactly how to set people’s taste buds watering whilst maintaining an elegant image.

6. food_to_glow

o Coming from a professional health background, Kellie Anderson’s Instagram blog offers an array of healthy dishes with many vegan alternatives. Combining these wholesome and natural ingredients with their visually pleasing photographs makes this Instagram the epitome of health and deliciousness.

7. glasgowfoodgeek

o Also set in Glasgow this account takes you around the city via snaps of yet more of the amazing dishes that restaurants in this country have to offer. From sweet treats, brunch and mains this account has done all the work for you in deciding where you should try next!

8. café_strange_brew

o Boasting more than 21k followers, this account shows off the delicate dishes of the Glaswegian café such as miso caramel pancakes with white chocolate panna cotta, sesame brittle and fresh figs. Quite the quirky page this Instagram is definitely on the list of must follows.

9. gnomfood

o Yet another Glaswegian gem, this Instagram page decorated with a blue tinge provides a simple aesthetic that contrasts with the complex dishes it demonstrates. With plates of Arbroath smokies on sourdough, and salted honey and dark chocolate cremeaux, crème fraiche ice cream, honeycomb and sourdough olive oil crumb, this Instagram has everything you need to feel elegant and hungry.

10. edineats

o Hosting a rustic theme of a multitude of different foods, edineats oozes elegance and deliciousness whilst also battling the task of suggesting the best places to go in Scotland’s capital city.