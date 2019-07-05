Glasgow School of Art graduate’s first solo exhibition

GSA Graduate and one of GAC‘s youngest artist members, Hannah Lyth’s first major solo exhibition goes on show in the Billiard Room this weekend.

Entitled ‘Apple of My Eye’, the exhibition explores symbolic narratives connected to the apple in watercolour, pencil and printmaking. Touching on religious and mythological iconography and composition, these mainly figurative works relate to ideas of sin, fertility, social expectations of women and iconic figures of Eve and Pandora.

“Since graduating from Glasgow School of Art in 2016 in Painting and Printmaking my aim has been to focus and evolve my practise in figurative art and most importantly working from life. This past year I have attended the Figure Course at Leith School of Art which has improved my practise and has enabled me to explore and develop my work in watercolour leading up to my first Solo Exhibition ‘Apple of My Eye’ at the Glasgow Art Club.”

The exhibition runs from 15 June until 18 July and is open to the public daily (closed Sundays) between 11am and 5pm.

The Glasgow Art Club

185 Bath St

Glasgow

G2 4HU

0141 248 5210