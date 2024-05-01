Rebus: Release date and new pictures revealed for iconic crime drama

Detective John Rebus will be back on our screens for the first time in 20 years this month as actor Richard Rankin launches the TV reboot.

The Outlander star will take over from Ken Stott who last played the police detective in 2004.

Now it has been announced the first episode from the new crime series will be broadcast on 17 May on BBC Scotland.

All six new episodes will available from 6am on iPlayer. It will also be shown on BBC One the following day.

The drama, based on the books by Sir Ian Rankin, is set in Edinburgh and reimagines John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality.

Line of Duty actress Lucie Shorthouse will feature as his partner, Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke.

When the reboot was first announced, author Sir Ian said he was delighted to see it coming back. ‘I’m hugely excited at the thought of Rebus returning to our screens,’ he said.

