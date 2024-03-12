Martin Compston to star in new drama shot in Glasgow

Scottish actor Martin Compston is set to star alongside James Cosmo in a new TV drama which will be entirely shot in Glasgow.

Three-part psychological series Fear tells the story of a family who leave London to move to Glasgow with their two young children. It will air on Amazon Prime next year.

Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children.

At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating.

Facing accusations that are every parent’s worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help.

‘Chuffed to bits to be working with Amazon Prime and Wild Mercury for the 3rd time in Scotland in as many as years,’ Martin said. ‘They’ve assembled a cracking cast with the brilliant Justin Chadwick at the helm and a top class crew, really delighted to part of it.’

The series is produced by Wild Mercury, previously responsible for The Rig and The Sixth Commandment and is written by Mick Ford based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit.

The production of Fear has been supported by Screen Scotland through its Broadcast Content Fund.

Read more from News here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.