BBC announces two new series of hit drama Shetland

The BBC has announced two new series of the hit drama show, Shetland, have been commissioned.

Filming for the ninth series will begin this month in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland, with a tenth series to follow.

There was speculation whether Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell would reprise their roles after series eight ended.

But the pair, who play Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, said they are ‘thrilled’ to be returning for filming in 2024 and 2025.

‘I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder,’ Ashley said.

‘The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

‘The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.’

Shetland is loved by millions of fans, with this year’s series averaging 7.0 million viewers across its run, in line with the previous run. In Scotland, Shetland was the second biggest drama of the year across all channels and streamers, behind Happy Valley.

‘I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started,’ Alison said.

‘I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways. That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.

‘Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can’t wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next.’

