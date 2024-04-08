Dressed to Kilt: Our favourite looks from the celebrity fashion show

The celebrity ‘Dressed to Kilt’ fashion show dazzled audiences in Toronto on Saturday, National Tartan Day.

This year’s event was the first to take place on Commonwealth soil and brought together top designers, influencers and cultural enthusiasts from around the world. For the first time ever in the event’s history, Dressed to Kilt was held outside of the United States.

The 2024 theme was ‘Dress for Adventure: From Caledonia to Canada’. It was an opportunity for designers to showcase outdoor lifestyle fashion encompassing Scotland’s hunting, shooting, riding and hiking traditions, as well as Canada’s skating, skiing and wider winter sports scene.

Miss Scotland, Chelsie Allison, lead the way on the catwalk in her own kilt. Other models included Canada’s ‘Fashion Santa’ Paul Mason, Alaine Bosse AKA The Kilted Chef, and Canadian military heroes.

The charity event was held at a former Ontario government building, the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex. The funds raised that night went to the Royal Canadian Legion, the largest veteran’s organisation in Canada.

‘We are thrilled to bring back Dressed to Kilt for its 2024 edition, continuing the tradition of showcasing the intersection of Scottish heritage and contemporary fashion,’ says Dr Geoffrey Scott Carroll, founder of Friends of Scotland, the charity that puts on the event. ‘This year’s event was most dynamic yet, with an extraordinary line-up of designers, performers and cultural offerings that will inspire and enchant audiences from around the globe.’

Dressed to Kilt was co-founded by actor Sir Sean Connery and Dr Geoffrey Carroll in 2003. Though the fashion runways of New York City are the home of Dressed to Kilt, this annual celebrity fashion show has also performed to audiences in a castle, a cathedral, and an aeroplane hangar in Houston, as well as in Los Angeles and Washington DC.

Sir Sean Connery, Gerard Butler, Alan Cumming, Kiefer Sutherland, Kyle MacLachlan, Mike Myers and Brian Cox are among the A-list celebrities that have graced the runway in previous years. The charity event has raised significant sums for the families of wounded veterans.

For more information, please visit their website or follow Dressed to Kilt on Instagram @dressedtokilt.