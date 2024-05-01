Dior to host fashion show at Scottish castle which featured in Outlander

Dior has chosen a Scottish castle which featured in hit TV show Outlander as the venue to unveil its newest collection.

The brand’s Cruise 2025 line will be showcased in the gardens of Drummond Castle near Crieff, in Perthshire, on 3 June, 2024.

Silhouettes ‘dreamed up’ by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will be shown at the gardens used in the film Rob Roy and as a stand-in for Versailles in Outlander.

The gardens date back to 1630 and have been described as one of ‘Europe’s most important and impressive formal gardens.’

The fashion house previously held a ball at the Gleneagles hotel for the spring-summer collection for 1955.

‘Dior has chosen the gardens of Drummond Castle, a historic architectural treasure, to reveal the silhouettes dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri,’ a spokesperson said.

‘A poetic invitation where past and future meet, celebrating the unique, powerful ties forged from the very beginnings of the House, for the autumn-winter 1947 défilé.

‘The founding-couturier named an emblematic haute couture ensemble Écosse on that occasion. Such affinities were further affirmed during a sumptuous ball orchestrated at the Gleneagles Hotel for the spring-summer 1955 collection.

‘So many tributes to the beauty of journeys and cultures that this new cruise show will spotlight more than ever.’

