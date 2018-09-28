Special deal marks Stobo Castle’s 40th birthday

Stobo Castle, Scotland’s only residential destination spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a new ‘Celebration Spa Day’.

For £99 you can enjoy the 40-minute top-to-toe treatment which incorporates an uplifting exfoliation of the body and an express facial.

This treatment offers the best of both worlds for anyone torn between a treat for the body or the face.

I left feeling rejuvenated and uncharacteristically energetic post treatment.

Along with the face and body glow, this spa day allows you full access to the impressive facilities at Stobo and a three-course lunch.

Make sure you visit the stunning new cocktail bar with a vast selection of cocktails and decor that wouldn’t look out of place in a Bond movie.

It also has great views over the pool and the gorgeous grounds.

01721 725300

www.stobocastle.co.uk