REVIEW: Home is where the spa is

FOR anyone who knows me, they’ll know that I like a little bit of pampering. But even prior to the horrors of 2020, popping to the salon or spa has had its challenges. There are always little things like work and children that tend to get in the way of precious “me” time. So, you can imagine how delighted I was to hear that Chamomile Sanctuary has launched Chamomile at Home. Its Medik8 anti-aging facial can be purchased online and delivered, beautifully packaged, direct to your door. I may have let out a small whooping noise when mine arrived.

Along with a box full of Medik8 goodies, clients are provided with a link to Chamomile’s “In Real Time” video, which features a therapist guiding you through the various steps of the facial. The beauty of this is that you can work through the facial at your own pace, pausing your lovely therapist whenever you need a bit more time on one of the steps.

The at home Medik8 anti-ageing facial kit contains cleansers specifically designed for eyes and lips and for the whole face, toner, pore refining scrub, facial oil with a glorious scent, a wonderfully cooling mask, c-tetra eye and face treatments and an intense recovery moisturiser to finish. It also comes complete with a handy headband to keep your hair clean as well as a mitt and sponge.

The facial is designed so that you can do it yourself but – having an 11-year-old daughter stuck at home – I had a willing helper. The beauty of this was that I was able to recline on my bed in robe and slippers while she dealt with the technology and learned how to give a pretty good facial. The steps are easy to follow and despite missing the serenity of having a facial in Chamomile Sanctuary’s stylish and peaceful surroundings the experience was incredibly relaxing. The gorgeous aromas of the Medik8 products transporting me out of my bedroom and into my happy place. My skin was also grateful for the treat. Prior to the treatment my skin looked red and tired, but the results were instantly visible, with reduced redness and increased hydration. In fact, my daughter, spent much of the remainder of the evening stroking my newly soft cheek.

Priced at £70 per facial (or £90 for two) each kit contains all the Medik8 products you would have enjoyed in the spa – including full -size retail products, Eyes & Lips Micellar Cleanse and Daily Refresh Balancing Toner (worth £29) – which, together with Chamomile’s own instruction video, allows clients to keep up their personal skincare routine.

For further information or to book visit www.chamomilesanctuary.com or email spa@chamomilesanctuary.com