Perfect pampering at Macdonald Marine Hotel

I know and you know that January is the longest month of the year.

It contains the same number of days as 3 singular months combined and that’s just pure scientific and mathematical fact.

With this in mind, a chance to try the Macdonald Spa Collection’s ‘New You Spa Day’ package with my best friend on the first Sunday in February was a welcome excursion. The package includes a personalised hands on ELEMIS facial using specially formulated products containing locally sourced ingredients and superfoods to detoxify the skin. There’s also the option of an express treatment, customised to hydrate different areas of the body including hand and arm, leg and foot or lip and eye.

To experience all this, we headed through to the lovely seaside town of North Berwick, and nestled in rows of old stone houses that I can only dream of buying, we found the Macdonald Marine Hotel & Spa.

Located underneath the hotel, a long softly lit corridor paved the way to the spa reception and from there, those zen feelings began to kick in. Adorned in our white fluffy robes, we were each introduced to our therapists and were guided to our own treatment rooms. My lovely therapist went over any skin concerns I had, and thanks to a combination of the winter air and a week of cocktail filled events, I informed her of my currently dry but spot prone skin.

As I assume most people do when they receive a facial, I kept my eyes closed through out and by doing so the many different scents from each of the products used were heightened and really allowed me to sink into my treatment. As a bit of a frequent stress head, I love things like essential oils and candles with calming aromas. During my facial, my therapist incorporated the ELEMIS Quiet Mind Temple Balm which I lightly inhaled and then had applied to my temples – it was heaven. I also loved the Superfood Facial Oil which smelled and felt wonderful on my skin.

I decided to opt for the hand and arm massage as my express treatment and again, it was a great way of giving my skin a much needed hydration boost, especially as someone who tends to neglect body moisturiser most days.

Following my treatments, I was taken to the relaxation room where I met my friend and we lay for quite a while in a sort of fuzzy sleepy bliss. While my friend felt the relaxation room could have been a touch warmer, we were both left feeling rejuvenated from our facials.

We headed to the thermal suite and took a lovely warming dip in the hydropool outside which was a lovely contrast with the crisp February temperature.

After a quick change we made our way to The Craigleith Restaurant for afternoon tea and were very pleased when our waitress sat us right beside the window. With lots of helpful and thoughtful recommendations from our waitress we each chose a different tea that was served in our own individual tea pots along with a timer so we knew the optimum brewing time. Forever peckish, my friend and I were delighted to see the delicious selection of finger sandwiches, scones and miniature cakes arrive at our table.

With such a beautiful view of the Firth of Forth in front of us and a small keen group of kayakers paddling away – we could have sat there for hours.

Faces glowing and tummies full, we left the Macdonald Marine Hotel & Spa feeling relaxed and ready to take on the rest of our Sunday, and 2019 for that matter.

The ‘New Year New You Spa Day’ packages can be booked online (until 28 February) from £49.50 per person.

