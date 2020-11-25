Sheila Fleet Jewellery team raises £5,000 for charity

THE team at Sheila Fleet Jewellery on Orkney has raised more than £5,000 for Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland (PCAS) by “travelling” nearly 1,300 miles to and from Glasgow.

To clock up the miles, the team walked, ran, cycled and rowed around its island base.

Members of the team “set off” on 1 November – the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month – and they completed their challenge 19 days later on World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Sheila, who is patron of the charity, lost her husband, Rick, to pancreatic cancer in 2013 and since then she has supported the charity in many ways, including through her “Daisies at Dawn” collection, with a donation going to the charity for every item sold.

The team consisted of 33 members, including Sheila, son Martin and his wife, Mairi.

The team’s aim was to reach Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where there is a dedicated pancreatic cancer nurse.

Martin said “We are delighted with the distance that the team has covered, more than 1,280 miles in total.

“We covered the distance to Glasgow in just five days and knew we were going to push the challenge further than the initial 638 miles.

“It’s an incredible achievement by the team to double our goal.”

He added: “A big thank you must go to Mairi Fleet as well, who collated everyone’s miles and organised the fundraiser.”

Murray Easton, head of fundraising and supporter relations for PCAS said: “We’re delighted that all of the team at Sheila Fleet Jewellery took part in this challenge and that they got so much out of it in terms of their health and wellbeing.

“Thank you to Sheila, Mairi, Martin and the team for their support in increasing awareness about the symptoms of pancreatic cancer and for smashing their fundraising target.

“We are determined to make the 2020’s the decade of change for pancreatic cancer and this level of support makes a real difference.”

