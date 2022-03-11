Scots sustainable fashion brand has pop up shop

A leading sustainable Scots fashion brand is popping up at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter this weekend.

This is Unfolded, the Scottish fashion brand that is revolutionising the fashion industry with affordable, sustainable clothes that look good and do good, is hosting its first ever pop up store. Located at Sook in the St James Centre, it will run until Saturday, 12 March.

Launched just last year This is Unfolded has already become an industry favourite with features in Glamour, The Times and Who What Wear – plus featuring in the top sustainable dresses on Lorraine on Good Morning Britain.

Open from 10am to 8pm, visitors will be the very first to catch a glimpse of the Unfolded Collection 04, which has been designed in collaboration with over 1,500 women over the last 2 months to ensure no waste is created in the process.

Shoppers will be able to view, try on and buy from the limited edition collection as well as learning about the industry changes shopping with This is Unfolded is driving and the impact each purchase makes in the world through the Unfolded impact program.

The fashion industry is notoriously harmful to the environment as well as having a terrible reputation for the treatment and low pay of garment workers.

30% of new clothes are never sold and end up in landfill – this wastage ensures that the fashion industry accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions every year.

This is Unfolded removes this waste from the production and sales process to deliver truly sustainable clothing collections. The savings made are then used to improve lives – by paying workers better and creating long term change by supporting children in India in education.

In 2021 the company launched 3 collections and grew to thousands of customers all across the UK – supporting over 1,600 children in education for 12 months through their innovative approach.

The team behind This is Unfolded have a history of creating impact in the fashion industry having established clothing initiative Lost Stock, set up to support garment workers at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Fashion retailers cancelled billions of pounds worth of stock orders when lockdowns began, leaving factories in countries such as Bangladesh with unwanted new clothes and no way to pay their workers. Lost Stock sold this stock as mystery clothing boxes to fund support for over 113,000 workers and their families for a month each.

Cally Russell, co-founder and CEO said: ‘This is Unfolded is building a fashion revolution and we’re delighted to be showcasing this in Edinburgh for the first time. With over 30% of clothes wasted the industry needs to change and change quickly to help our planet and support the people who make our clothes. We can’t wait to show off Collection 04 to Edinburgh shoppers – many of which have helped us design this collection through our Creators Program.’

Visit Unfolded at Sook, St James Quarter on until 12 March between 10am and 8pm to find out more or view the new collection online at https://thisisunfolded.com/