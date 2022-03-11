Youth music series returning to our screens

One More TUNE, BBC Scotland’s youth music brand returns for a new 10-part series on the BBC Scotland channel this weekend.

Presented by charismatic frontman Kerr Okan from the La Fontaines, each episode sees Kerr chat virtually with different musical guests, discovering the tunes they love or loathe and those that have provided the soundtrack to their lives.

Kerr saids: ‘It’s great to be back for another series. We have some terrific guests lined up from across all musical genres who will chat to us from the comfort of their own living rooms.

‘We have some in-depth, unfiltered conversations about music, moments and memories but we also have a laugh, Sean Paul letting his mum pick his collaborations was up there for me!’

Forthcoming guests for this series include The Snuts, Sigrid, Nova Twins and Beka.

One More TUNE is made by BBC Scotland Productions for BBC Scotland, and starts this Saturday, March 12, on BBC Scotland, with a double bill at 11.30pm and 11.45pm with a double bill.