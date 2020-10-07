Review: A new chapter for hair styling in East Lothian

Elis Elliot visits Chapter One Hair Spa in Haddington.

BEING deprived of any sort of pampering in the barnet department for most of 2020 has made me realise just how important the experience of going to the hairdresser is. Yes, there’s nothing quite like a new do to put a spring in your step, but the whole experience is a tonic for body and soul.

With this in mind, trying out a new hairdresser can be nerve wracking, but as soon as I walked into Chapter One Hair Spa in Haddington I knew that this particular experience was going to be just what the doctor ordered.

Situated in the ballroom of what was once The George Hotel in the centre of this busy little East Lothian town, the dimensions of the salon are certainly grand. The high ceilings and ornate ballroom window provide period charm, alongside the industrial style staircase and room dividers. The space feels modern, light and airy despite its listed-building status.

This is the third salon in the stable of businesses owned by Paul Bertram and Natalie Hamilton, who already have successful hairdressing premises in Eskbank and Newtongrange in Midlothian.

Paul took the time to ask me lots of questions about my hair before getting started. I arrived with over-highlighted hair that was brassy blonde with a partially grown-out fringe that didn’t fit with the rest of my hair. I loved the fact that he looked at my natural hair colour and when I told him that my main reason for highlighting my hair was to cover the greys he suggested that we use a shade closer to my natural brown colour in some lowlights, alongside two lighter shades to bring the colour back to a more natural and less blocky blonde. Paul made me feel very relaxed as he coloured my hair and Liv who washed my hair was a lovely lass who chatted away as I relaxed on the awesome massage chair while she washed my hair.

Paul’s scissor skills effortlessly connected my grown-out fringe to the rest of my hair and the long layers he chopped in left my hair feeling light as a feather and in great condition. His blow-drying and styling skills created a finished look that made me wish I were heading out for the evening, rather than going home to cook dinner. I left feeling thoroughly pampered and really delighted with my new do.

Chapter One provides a luxury hair experience without the need to travel into the city. There’s free, unrestricted parking within a minute’s walk of the salon, so there’s no worrying about paid parking or getting a ticket. While I was in the salon there was a real mix of customers coming and going, lots of gents and more mature ladies, as well as some cool young things. Word is clearly getting out around town about the quality of styling available at Chapter One. So, next time you’re in need of a new look or just a trim and a bit of pampering there’s the perfect place right in the heart of Haddington.

Read more reviews among Scottish Field’s other online features.

Before…

…and after.