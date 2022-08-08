Musselburgh Racecourse Stobo Castle Ladies Day crowns winners of The Style Awards

Scotland’s biggest and most prestigious 5-star Ladies Day held on Friday 5th August at Musselburgh Racecourse in East Lothian, has announced the winners for this year’s Style Awards.

Newly launched for 2022, the competition looking for style, elegance and individuality was judged by leading Scottish stylists and influencers including Eva Arrighi, Laura Russell, Amee Young, and Maggie Smith.

Commenting on the judging process, Eva Arrighi stylist and judge at Stobo Caste Ladies Day said: ‘Ladies Day is synonymous with getting dressed up, and each year we see a collection of stunning styles and fashions. This year we are looking at the evolution of style and the competition was steep with so many amazing outfits worn by both the ladies and gentlemen attending the event.’

The top awards on the day for the most stylish attendees went to:

The winner of the Style Awards 2022 – Aneela Afzal (Edinburgh)

2nd placed winner was Heather Burnside (Dalkeith)

3rd place winner was Ryan Young (Eyemouth)

Most stylish Hat was awarded to Josephine Lynas (Dunfermline)

This year’s winner bagged an exclusive visit to Champagne Pommery with a guided tour of the Domaine including the Clos Pompadour vineyard, the Pommery cuverie and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed chalk cellars. This glamorous prize also includes £1,500 spending money, tutored tastings, overnight accommodation at a 4* hotel in the centre of Reims, taxi transfers and lunch at Le Réfectoire at the Pommery Domaine, including a bottle of Pommery Brut Apanage NV.

The second prize winner received a spa day and lunch for two from title sponsors Stobo Castle and the third-placed runner-up won a bottle of Pommery and a £50 gift voucher for Musselburgh Races. There was also a prize for Best Hat at Musselburgh Ladies Day and the winner won a £300 voucher to exchange at Edinburgh Hat Studio, the studio of prestigious Edinburgh milliner Sally-Ann Provan.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We were delighted to welcome back thousands of spectators to enjoy our stylish sell out Stobo Castle Ladies Day. It’s always a great day out and such a fabulous opportunity for people to really get dressed up – and this year they didn’t disappoint.”

After the last race, TV presenter, model and DJ, Vogue Williams continued the glamourous theme of the day and entertained the crowds by taking to the decks to keep the party atmosphere going well into the evening.

Highlights from the £90,000 raceday included Sir Chauvelin, at the age of ten, being the oldest in the line-up to win a thrilling renewal of the So Stobo Platinum Jubilee Handicap by a short-head from Dark Jedi. Scottish trainer Linda Perratt struck with a double courtesy of Chinese Spirit and Monhammer. The former landed the opening Champagne Pommery Rose Magnum by the minimum margin of a nose while the latter was a comfortable scorer of the Mcewan Fraser Handicap.

Arrange, trained in Cumbria by Martin Todhunter, was the most impressive winner of the afternoon as she blitzed home under top-weight by over seven lengths in the concluding Champagne Pommery Cuvee Louise Handicap.

Stobo Castle Ladies Day is part of the Sensational 7 Series and tickets for 2023 are on sale at www.musselburghracecourse.co.uk.