Laings makes prize for Sir Jackie Stewart

JEWELLERY chain Laings has created a two-carat diamond and sapphire necklace to raise funds for Race Against Dementia, Sir Jackie Stewart’s charity.

The white gold necklace was commissioned as a prize for the clay pigeon shooting event held as part of the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic at Thirlestane Castle.

Sir Jackie was a two-time shooting champion for Scotland before he took up motor racing.

More than 100 diamonds and two blue sapphires – to represent the saltire – were used to make the necklace, which was inspired by a stag and a thistle.

Sir Jackie worked closely with Laings on the bespoke design.

The former racing driver has a long association with the company.

In 1974, Sir Jackie gave his wife, Lady Helen Stewart, a custom-made Laings choker on her 33rd birthday to mark his retirement from Formula 1.

It featured three rows of pearls for his three world championship titles, 27 rubies for his 27 grand prix wins, and 99 diamonds for the 99 races he entered.

Sarah Alexander, lead designer at Laings, who conceptualised the piece, said: “Over the [past] 30 years, I’ve worked on high-profile pieces for Laings – from the Queen’s golden jubilee to the millennium link for the Lord Provost’s chain of office – but it was an honour to have been asked to work with Sir Jackie Stewart to produce a beautiful piece of jewellery for an amazing couple and such a worthy cause.

“I have always been aware that the relationship between Sir Jackie and Laings dates back decades – not least because the newspaper cutting from the 1974 commission still adorns the showroom wall today.

“That’s why it was important for us to create a truly exceptional piece that can be cherished for generations.”

She added: “We repurposed the round sapphire [that] had previously taken pride of place in Laings’ 175 necklace made to celebrate Laings’ 175-year anniversary and impressive feat as Scotland’s oldest family jeweller.

“It felt right that this special stone should be the centre piece for this bespoke commission – an extra special symbol of the enduring link between Sir Jackie Stewart and Laings.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s fashion and beauty pages.

Plus, don’t miss Michael Wigan’s thoughts on spring salmon in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.