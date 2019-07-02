Laings hosts Chopard jewellery roadshow

Luxury jewellers Laings is hosting an exclusive Chopard Travelling Roadshow which will remain in Edinburgh until 10 July.

Chopard, a globally renowned watchmaker and jeweller, has launched their Basel 2019 range as well as some special pieces from their boutique stock.

The Chopard Travelling Roadshow will be visiting stores across the UK throughout summer, offering customers the chance to view their exquisite new range of watches and jewellery, featuring their ‘happy diamond’ pieces.

The playful ‘happy diamond’ items, showcased alongside the slogan ‘Diamonds are happier when they are free’, have jewels that dance round the dial of watches or round the centre of necklaces, rings and earrings, showcasing their brilliant sparkle between two layers of glass. Many of the items also feature mother of pearl details.

Chopard are also spearheading a fairmined gold revolution, meaning that their pieces have been made with high ethical standards from beginning to end. They acquire their gold from responsible sources, verifying that each source has met international best practice in terms of its impact environmentally and socially. They are now the largest buyer of fairmined gold, committing to making a difference to the lives of people who make their business possible.

Chopard are donating to Laings’ charity partner, the British Heart Foundation, and 5% of all their sales from the roadshow will be donated to the charity. With many of the roadshow items featuring a glittering range of heart-shaped designs, it is the perfect fit to help beat heart disease.

For more information about Chopard’s Travelling Roadshow, visit Laings’ website.