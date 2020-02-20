Join a virtual 10K for Kidney Kids Scotland event

A Scottish charity has announced the launch of its first ever virtual run.

The Kidney Kids Scotland 10K is your chance to earn a specially-designed Kidney Kids Scotland medal celebrating their 20th birthday in 2020.

Participants can complete the 10K however you like – walk, jog or run – and can complete the distance in stages if easier.

A spokesman said: ‘When you’ve completed it, share a picture of your efforts on social media– use the hashtag #KidneyKids10K and tag the Kidney Kids Scotland Twitter account, or post it to their Facebook page.You can post a selfie of yourself at the end of the run, we would love to share your achievements.

‘Medals will be posted out approximately four weeks after you register to take part. If you can’t complete the 10K within four weeks, that’s OK – we know life sometimes gets in the way, and we trust you!

‘By registering to take part you are supporting Kidney Kids Scotland which means a lot to us so you will be sent your medal even if you don’t complete the challenge within four weeks – but don’t forget to do it!

‘We’ll look forward to seeing your completion picture on social media in due course. If you’re taking part as a group, you can choose to sign up in a group of five or 10, and your medals will all be sent together to the group leader to distribute.’

The entry fee is £10 per person and all money raised will go directly to Kidney Kids Scotland, helping children with renal conditions and their families all over Scotland.

The spokesman said: ‘So go as fast or as slow as you like. Take the dog, encourage friends and family to join you and just enjoy the feeling of being active and working towards achieving your goal. Best of luck for your challenge!’

Visit HERE to choose from one of 20 challenges, and help make a difference.