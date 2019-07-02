DanceSing celebrates a successful summer

If you can’t abide the gym or flinch at the mere thought of an intensive boot camp, then read on…

danceSing, the choir that gets you fit, is celebrating the end of a successful summer term after quadrupling membership and raising over £1,600 for Maggie’s Cancer Centres.

The fitness company, founded by former Scottish Ballet dancer Natalie Garry, is now limbering up for new studio openings which will create jobs for talented teachers in the area.

Natalie comments: “I’m so proud of how far our members have come this term. They’ve gained so much confidence and made so many friends from coming to the classes.

“We really have a strong sense of community at danceSing. People in the West End of Glasgow have started calling us the ‘happy ladies in blue’.

“We’re speaking to some amazing talent in Scotland who are looking forward to supporting our new studio openings later this year.”

When members aren’t attending the classes, which combine singing, dancing, stretching and pilates, they’re performing at charity fundraising events.

Last week, over 60 members and 30 youth members sang their hearts out with a 40 piece symphony orchestra at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline, raising over £1,300 of vital funds for Maggie’s Cancer Centres.

Irene, a danceSing member said of her experience: “It’s a fantastic group of people. I haven’t felt more alive and energised in a long time.”

danceSing went on to raise an additional £350 when they performed under the Kelpies for Summer Solstice on Friday.

