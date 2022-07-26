V&A Dundee wants to see your tartan

ROOT through your wardrobe because the Dundee branch of the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum wants to see your tartan.

The museum will mount an exhibition featuring Scotland’s most famous pattern next year and it wants contributions from the public.

“The People’s tartan” is billed as the story of a “unique pattern that expresses tradition, revolt and diversity, inspires playful and provocative design, and connects communities worldwide”.

James Wylie, assistant curator at V&A Dundee, said: “It’s arguably the world’s most instantly recognisable textile and it has a close relationship to so many people’s identities, from the explosion of punk in the late 1970s to the prideful Tartan Army on tour, as well as contemporary expressions of queer identities.

“We are hugely excited to see what people have in their homes, and to hear stories of all the different things tartan means to people.

“From all the submissions we receive, the museum’s Young People’s Collective will make a selection of objects to add to the tartan exhibition, with contributors being able to see their very own tartan treasures on display at V&A Dundee next year.”

The museum is especially interested in “ceramics, Christmas decorations, homewares, or clothing such as a dressing gown or a lined jacket”.

Once you’ve dug out that old tartan bikini or jockstrap from the back of your wardrobe, email tartanproject@vandadundee.org

