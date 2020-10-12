V&A creates the ‘Dundee Raincoat’

THE Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum’s Dundee branch has teamed up with designer Kerrie Alexander and textile firm Halley Stevensons to create the “Dundee Raincoat”.

The design museum hailed the unisex garment as its first limited-edition fashion collaboration.

Designed and hand produced by independent fashion label KerrieALDO, the raincoat is made using waterproof waxed cotton, a fabric pioneered by Halley Stevensons and manufactured at its Baltic Works factory in Dundee.

Alexander said: “Partnering with a design museum and a textile factory to design the ultimate contemporary raincoat has been a brilliant experience.

“I came across ‘the slicker’, a hooded coat worn by fisherman in the archives at Halley Stevensons, and this has had a big influence on the design of the coat, as has V&A Dundee’s contemporary architecture.

“A collar was discussed at an early design meeting, but having grown up in Dundee, I knew a hood was an essential feature of the Dundee Raincoat, to deal with the unpredictable Scottish weather.”

Twenty raincoats are going on sale at £200 each, with a matching bag on sale for £45.

