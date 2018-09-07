Success looms for tweed designer Araminta Campbell

Young Scottish weaver and tweed designer Araminta Campbell is upholding Scottish textile traditions while creating stylish and modern designs.

Finding a suitable muse for her bespoke designs wasn’t difficult for award-winning Araminta.

Growing up on an estate near Aberdeen, the young Araminta was surrounded by the fabric and the glorious countryside of Royal Deeside.

Graduating in embroidery, Araminta set up her own textile business in 2014. She now creates tweed bags, scarves, wraps, blankets and cushions from a studio and workshop in The Biscuit Factory in Leith.

The workshop houses two 1960s looms which she uses to hand weave one-off scarves and shawls using incredibly soft British alpaca wool in all-natural colours.

The tweeds inspired by Deeside are woven in Scottish mills and used to create a range of bags – one of which is owned by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – and even dog collars.

Araminta has also designed a bespoke tweed for Glen Tanar Estate, near her childhood home.

‘Designing bespoke tweeds for private clients, commercially and for the hospitality sector has been a great achievement, as has expanding my business and growing my team,’ she says.

Click HERE for more details.